#1

Worst first date I ever went on was with a guy I stupidly met on tinder.



He seemed super nice, we had a lot in common, and after three weeks of talking over text, he asked me to lunch.



Upon getting there, conversation seemed... Stilted. He didn't understand references i made, despite having understood the same references over text, he ordered a meal he'd told me he wasn't a fan of before, and all around it was just weird.



I brushed it off, thinking it was just awkward because we were meeting in person for the first time.



Near the end of lunch things were going a little better. And then he said the absolute last thing I would have expected to hear.



"Hey, I want you to meet my girlfriend when we're done here!"



Um... Excuse me, but what??



Turns out it was mostly his girlfriend I had been talking with the last two weeks. They decided not to inform me they were in a poly relationship until I had already agreed to a date. It was incredibly uncomfortable, and when I said I wasn't looking for that kind of relationship he got all huffy and caused a scene. Threw a fit like a child and went on about how I had already proven I liked her by agreeing to the date and how I was being a closed minded b*tch for not wanting to give it a try.



First off, it has nothing to do with them being poly, though no I'm not into women, it has to do with the fact they lied to me to get me to get me out and then I didn't even click with HIM. The whole relationship would have been based on a lie.



I asked him to take me back to work (because my dumba** self agreed to let him pick me up when I got off my shift) and after another minute of hissy fitting he agreed... Then he nearly fell asleep at the wheel on the way there and got us killed.



He texted me later, or maybe she did I don't know, and apologized for how things went and asked to give it another try. I told them to lose my f*cling number and deleted my tinder.