Hey Pandas, What Was Your “It’s My Time To Shine” Moment?
It's like that one meme:
"We need a distraction! Is anyone good at jumping up and down and making noises?"
"My time has come."
We got an assignment to design a brace using natural materials. I, a (former) Girl Scout since kindergarten, was the only person who actually got the assignment right the first try.
The teacher asked if anyone knew the words to swear someone in for a mock trial, and since I had memorized them in 7th grade for another mock trial, I swore each witness in on a box of off-brand Sharpies.
We had a sports day in our building, and I had done terribly in the cricket match, so when it came to swimming, there was a fight over which team got me. I got my team to win. hehehehehehehe
Not much but it made my day
Also, in edu tour(trips that our school takes us to for a couple day that are totally not educational) we had a one leg hop race and i basically pulled the team. infront of my crush.
Workplace cook off: I made first place with 8 hour Beer Gulasch in the non vegetarian category