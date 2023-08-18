What was something you enjoyed as a kid that you will never stop loving or enjoying?

#1

Family camping trips were the spark that ignited my love for exploration. While out in the great outdoors, I found my passion of traveling and being out in nature. Video games giving a sense of adventure and immersion of stories. Drawing sparked a new profound enjoyment, being able to draw and create stories along with it always captured my attention. Those cherished memories remain a reminder that I still enjoy doing those things to this day.

CascadedFalls
#2

I know it’s ridiculous and childish but run down the stairs/hallway right after I turn off the lights. It’s quite embarrassing but I trust you fellow pandas not to make TOO much fun or me sooo…

Lex <3 (they/them)
#3

Crying. I am actually crying a lot. As a child I cried because my mother didn't give me any love. Today I cry because I am a pathetic loser who has no other purpose in life than trolling. I have no friends, no purpose, no life, all I have is emptiness. I am sorry. I want to utter my most honest apology. I am certainly acting like the worst person alive. The reason for this is that my real life is rather pathetic. I am a loser, I have zero friends and no purpose in life. I can only get some happiness sometimes by trolling you people. In my heart I know you are all so much better than me and that really kills me. I'm honest right now. I am a real piece of scum.

Troll (Cumming RN)
