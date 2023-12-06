My first love, let's just call him T.T., is a violinist. I met him because I was a cellist. He is a year older than me and insanely gorgeous, hard to look in the eyes. The only reason I had the courage to confess my feelings for him was because he knew and was egging me on, not to mention that I was the one of the only people he texted. If he didn't care about you, he didn't text you back. He didn't give me an answer until a week later, although told my friends he didn't like me when they asked. I've been subtly friend zoned multiple times. Not cool. He lead me on. We still talk. It's almost like he forgot. He was showing signs and everything. Hanging out after school when I was there. There was even one time that he walked back to the school. My mom had just pulled up. One of my friends pointed him out, and when I got into the car, I heard him sigh and say "nevermind." I really had my hopes up.

#2

I didn't date until I got to college, I was a social outcast and bullied often in highschool. The first girl I dated, the short version is that she left me for the guy she cheated on me with. I know, because she explicitly told me how much better than me he was. Two weeks later, I found out she was engaged to be married. To a third guy.



That's not the worst rejection, though, that was just background.



While I was recovering from that, I met the second girl I would date. She was seeing someone else at the time, her highschool sweetheart in fact. Trouble is, the guy was a jerk and did not treat her very well. At the time we met, I had no intention of getting into another relationship, we just became friends. I actually spent a lot of time 'patching things up' between them, listening to her troubles and trying to help. Eventually she got into a really bad car accident. She shouldn't have survived, yet she managed to walk away virtually unharmed. But after that she started having horrible nightmares, and only I could calm her down enough that she could sleep. After that, she had a new problem. She started telling me she was having feelings for another guy, and she didn't know what to do. After a while, she revealed it was me. Being young and dumb, I got into a relationship with her, though I foolishly trusted her when I said she'd need to deal with the other guy and break it off. We got together for a while.



The ending to the story was her admitting that she deliberately pushed me to commit suicide.



See, she had everything planned out, all her dreams with her highschool sweetheart of getting married. But I 'ruined' all that. He "no longer lived up to (her) standards, because (her) new standards were (me)". Basically, I treated her better than he did, she realized he was a jerk, and now she could no longer marry him and 'live happily ever after' like she had dreamed of. So she did her best to hurt me until I committed suicide.