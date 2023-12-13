ADVERTISEMENT

My worst pain is, umm... OOH! I KNOW! There are actually two things! 1. I jumped off a swing and it was like... 10 feet in the air! My back hurt so much for like 2-3 days! 2. I got a massive scrape on my knee, and of course, I got it when we were on a run and... I TRIPPED AND FELL ON LIKE... THE MOST GRAVELY, ROCKY, PART OF THE ROAD! The scrape itself was like... a block of blood and there were two little drips of blood going all down my leg! Both were so painful!

#1

hi :D :)

sleepy-kitty1234<3
#2

4 inch rusty nail through the bottom of my foot, went all the way through...... Wasn't fun!!

K- THULU
#3

When I fractured my arm at 5.

Ubedhheij
#4

Probably when I rode my bike into a trashcan. Black eye, ton of bruises, and a few scrapes from falling back onto the concrete. Nothing permanent thankfully.

Bisexual Axolotls
