4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Pain You Ever Experienced As A Child?
My worst pain is, umm... OOH! I KNOW! There are actually two things! 1. I jumped off a swing and it was like... 10 feet in the air! My back hurt so much for like 2-3 days! 2. I got a massive scrape on my knee, and of course, I got it when we were on a run and... I TRIPPED AND FELL ON LIKE... THE MOST GRAVELY, ROCKY, PART OF THE ROAD! The scrape itself was like... a block of blood and there were two little drips of blood going all down my leg! Both were so painful!
This post may include affiliate links.
hi :D :)
4 inch rusty nail through the bottom of my foot, went all the way through...... Wasn't fun!!
When I fractured my arm at 5.
Probably when I rode my bike into a trashcan. Black eye, ton of bruises, and a few scrapes from falling back onto the concrete. Nothing permanent thankfully.