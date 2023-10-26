Children are often hilarious. Share what you saw them do in public that made you chuckle.

I used to work at a home improvement store where we had toilets on display. One lil boy, about 6, just dropped trou and did his business. His dad shrugged and they left.

Gay Panic
didn't see it, but my friend told me about her getting a call from daycare about her child starting a literal dumpster fire

UnamedJelly
CascadedFalls
13 hours ago

That seems more hazardous then it does hilarious, although to refer to it as a literal dumpster fire is a bit comical. Hopefully, the fire was tame and it didn't escalate any further.

