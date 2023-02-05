So, I created this question and feel I should start with my own story. I went no contact (NC) with my mother 17 years ago. She'd been verbally and physically abusive throughout my childhood, and when I got too big to smack around the verbal abuse got worse. Eventually she was diagnosed with Bipolar I disorder and alcoholism but as far as I'm concerned those are explanations, not excuses. She never apologised for her behaviour or acknowledged the pain she caused. But to answer my own question, the straw that broke the proverbial camel was her trying to guilt my daughter into doing something she really, really didn't want to do. My daughter said no, and that should have been the end of it. Instead, my mother told her if she didn't do what my mother wanted that would mean she didn't love her grandmother. My mother told her she'd be sad and it would be all my daughter's fault. She was 3. That was the last time I saw my mother and I have no intention of ever seeing her again.

#2

I recently moved to college and I was trying to make friends and met this one guy at a club event. Decided that it would be nice to make a new friend, so we decided to do lunch.

He kinda was off-putting to me, but I put up with it. I haven't had to make new friends in years so I was a little lost on how to do it.

Two things turned me off: he would constantly text me and when I didn't respond immediately, he would ask if he offended me, when in reality I wasn't near my phone or didn't want to text at that moment. I would say no, but he would still do it. It just sparked my anxiety.

Another one was that he used his autism as a defense mechanism. I get letting people know, but he would tell me everytime a tiny mistake or misunderstanding that he has autism, and I would get annoyed. I have some other friends with it so I know how they tend to function and I would give him grace to figure things out, but it was a very anxious situation.

I see him sometimes at extracurriculars and I say a polite hi and maybe some simple talk, but I don't actively seek him out.