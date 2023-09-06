4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Day That You Wish Never Happened?
Well, yeah...
This post may include affiliate links.
The day that I found out half the girls saw me as a pèrvert. Or at least I thought that they did. Turns out it was only one. And I almost had an absolute panic attack during the entire day. Turns out it was just me looking at an angle to the chest area because of bad posture.
Another day that I wish never happened was the day that my dog was diagnosed with cancer. Or rather the day that his cells mutated into those monstrous cancer cells.
The day I was born :(
The day I broke my ankle, I was getting ready for a marathon I was gonna run for cancer and 3 days before it I broke my ankle and couldn't do the run, I'm still mad cuz my friend's mother had cancer and it was for her
Cancer walk? :3 or limp should i say?? Its the thought that counts atleast, im sure your friends mother appreciated the thought :3
The day when, as a teenage boy, I was given women's shapewear (a panty girdle) and was told I'd be expected to wear it under my school uniform every day from then on, like it or not.
What kind of madman told you that?! Thats messed up