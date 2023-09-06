Well, yeah...

#1

The day that I found out half the girls saw me as a pèrvert. Or at least I thought that they did. Turns out it was only one. And I almost had an absolute panic attack during the entire day. Turns out it was just me looking at an angle to the chest area because of bad posture.

Another day that I wish never happened was the day that my dog was diagnosed with cancer. Or rather the day that his cells mutated into those monstrous cancer cells.

Cosmologist wannabe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry for your loss :(

1
#2

The day I was born :(

_mentally_insane_(she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I'm glad everyone on BP was born, y'all are funny af

2
2points
#3

The day I broke my ankle, I was getting ready for a marathon I was gonna run for cancer and 3 days before it I broke my ankle and couldn't do the run, I'm still mad cuz my friend's mother had cancer and it was for her

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cancer walk? :3 or limp should i say?? Its the thought that counts atleast, im sure your friends mother appreciated the thought :3

1
#4

The day when, as a teenage boy, I was given women's shapewear (a panty girdle) and was told I'd be expected to wear it under my school uniform every day from then on, like it or not.

Dave Ryan
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of madman told you that?! Thats messed up

2
2points
