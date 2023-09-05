I am visiting family in New York this December, and I'm so exited to see a show on Broadway! (I'm thinking about either Sweeney Todd or Hadestown)

#1

I did ballet and competition dance for 6 years when I was first discovering my love for theater. After that, I moved on to school plays and community theater, etc. etc. I was recently called in by the director of The Nutcracker to audition for the big bad Mouse King. I used to do an annual production of The Nutcracker with the same director, and it was really special to return and do what I love. (While wearing a giant mouse crown and fat suit.)

1point
Emperor Maximus
#2

I only went to the theatre once and it was a play for kids abotu Jack and the Beanstalk, it was very awkward but the kid I was babysitting liked it so I'm happy with the experience

1point
Ditto
#3

if we're talking about performing, it was definitely These Shining Lives, which my school did last year for our one act play competition. the best show i've seen was mean girls when it came to dallas last year

0points
freakingbee (any pronouns)
