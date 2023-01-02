My story made me wonder if you have stories that were honest mistakes. If you do, please share!

#1

Ok, so I was across the country where the time zone was three hours ahead. When I got back, I went to bed early and when I got up, my phone said it was 3:06 am. I just assumed that it wasn't calibrated with the time zone yet (yes, Very much a brain fart moment considering it was 3 hours AHEAD in the different time zone) and went down to play video games. Of course, as I soon found out, I had been playing video games at 3:00. Thank God I didn't play a first-person shooter or I would be in so much trouble😅

lazypanda
