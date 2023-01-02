1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was That One Time When You Looked Really Guilty, But You Actually Weren’t?
My story made me wonder if you have stories that were honest mistakes. If you do, please share!
This post may include affiliate links.
Ok, so I was across the country where the time zone was three hours ahead. When I got back, I went to bed early and when I got up, my phone said it was 3:06 am. I just assumed that it wasn't calibrated with the time zone yet (yes, Very much a brain fart moment considering it was 3 hours AHEAD in the different time zone) and went down to play video games. Of course, as I soon found out, I had been playing video games at 3:00. Thank God I didn't play a first-person shooter or I would be in so much trouble😅