Hey Pandas, What Song Changed Its Meaning When You Grew Up?
YouTube brought up some old song suggestions the other day and reminded me of a song I used to listen to on the radio.
The thing is that I used to love the song cause of the refrain, but when I actually paid attention to the lyrics, the meaning of it all turned out to be so creepy... Wonder if you all had some similar songs...
Madonna’s Like a Virgin
Took me 35 years to get the very obvious hints about what exactly she’s doing on her knees. Took just a few years longer to realize I’m ace. It’s kind of evident in hindsight ¯_(ツ)_/¯