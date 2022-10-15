YouTube brought up some old song suggestions the other day and reminded me of a song I used to listen to on the radio.

The thing is that I used to love the song cause of the refrain, but when I actually paid attention to the lyrics, the meaning of it all turned out to be so creepy... Wonder if you all had some similar songs...

Madonna’s Like a Virgin
Took me 35 years to get the very obvious hints about what exactly she’s doing on her knees. Took just a few years longer to realize I’m ace. It’s kind of evident in hindsight ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Ildi Tóth
