Hey Pandas, What Questions Do You Have For The Other Generations?
As a Gen X'er, I wonder how the younger generations see things I see. Is Monty Python still funny, or canceled? Is the Lumberjack Song now an example of male toxicity? Is too much spam on the menu something that enrages vegans? Is the song Every Sperm is Sacred now Judge Alito's theme song? Okay, that last one might not be a generational perception thing.
Also, what is a Goat other than an animal?