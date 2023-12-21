This should not be this difficult.

#1

Not replying to trolls. It should be so easy.
Transphobes leaving literal children alone. They are full on adults who can literally scroll past, but they enjoy harassing kids on the internet.

Boootifull Unicorn
#2

Respecting people's identity. They/them? Doesn't hurt me. Gay folks? What gets you going has nothing do with me. As as people started making up b******t about the LGBTQ+ community, *then* it became my problem. #TransRightsAreHumanRights

BTDubs
#3

The opening of a cereal bag. This should have an easy process, like a pull cord to open or a ziplock top. Why is it so hard? Some of the dumbest things have a better design.

Charles Burkett
#4

sitting down and actually doing work. it might be easy for others, but not for me.

when i want to do work i procrastinate and get distracted too much. it should be easy, but its not

shanila.pheonix_
#5

