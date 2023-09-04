Is there a recently released song that you are really digging?

The song that inspired this post is Candy Apple by Teenage Joans, but I'm also really enjoying Gretta Ray's new album.

Huddo's sister
Here's another one of my top ten lists, songs from the last two years that I like and haven't mentioned on BP yet:

"One Step To Heaven" by The Beauty of Gemina
"Darwin's Eden" by A Projection
"Drive (Ash Code Remix" by Wires & Lights
"I Thought I Understood" by The Underground Youth
"Skin In the Game" Slowdive
"Harmageddon" by La Scaltra
"Infinite Love" by Cerulean Veins
"Twioys" - by A Day In Venice
"Arrive Somewhere" by Solar Fake
"Trois Points de Suture" by Les Anges De La Nuit

Birgit M
