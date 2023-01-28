#1

I have generalized anxiety disorder (likely with a touch of ASD). Meds and counselling have helped, but I stumbled upon a hack that turned out to be a game changer.



Borrowing from the concept of "thunder jackets" for pets, I picked up some athletic compression shirts. Turns out, they've made a world of difference! I'm calmer, more self-assured, and less likely to catastrophize bad news.



I shared this finding with my therapist and gave her permission to share this information with other patients.



While I hope this information will help other Pandas, I also interested in what hack you came up with to cope with a psycho-emotional challenge. If you think it might help others, speak up!