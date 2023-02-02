1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Imaginary City Like?
Is it sci-fi, or fantasy? Is it underwater, or underground, or somewhere I can't even imagine? Tell me everything! I must know!
This post may include affiliate links.
You would not believe how much I've designed this in my head. Beijing, China. There will be a complete upheaval, all the ugly concrete monstrosities, gone, buildings that look like the window shop had a sale, gone. Once everything is removed the city will be divided into 11 districts each labeled Country, Modern or historic. Naturally all major and important monuments and buildings not origonally in their corrosponding district will be protected. Im also thinking about lots of green roofs, solar panel and just generally more nature.
Also a comeback in traditional Chinese architecture, especially uyghur architecture(it's so cool and we don't see enough of it