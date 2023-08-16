Just give me a few. I don’t care, just as long as they are worth it.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Pleiades. It is the closest known cluster, and visible throughout winter. It is easily visible with the naked eye.

Report

1point
Cosmologist wannabe
POST

#2

There’s so much light pollution where I live that the moon and Venus are the only things even remotely visible. I like watching the moon through a telescope and I once saw an orbiter go around it

Report

1point
Stardust she/her
POST
Cosmologist wannabe
Cosmologist wannabe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ye. That sucks. People don’t need that much light. There is this book that I have recently read called “the end of night” (I forgot the author) . One of the most depressing book that I have ever read.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Although I've never witnessed them firsthand, I'm intrigued by the Milky Way Galaxy and the Aurora Borealis. Experiencing these breathtaking phenomena is a dream I hope to fulfill someday.

Report

1point
CascadedFalls
POST
Cosmologist wannabe
Cosmologist wannabe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are absolutely beautiful. I once went to a bortle 2 sight. I was just shocked. Aurorae are also extremely beautiful. The modern age sucks.

1
1point
reply
#4

Shooting Stars/meteorites
Does this count I don't know a lot about the night sky.

Report

1point
Julie S
POST
Cosmologist wannabe
Cosmologist wannabe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. But meteorites are found on the ground. I am going to assume that was a mistake.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish