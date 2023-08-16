4submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Stellar Object In The Night Sky
Just give me a few. I don’t care, just as long as they are worth it.
Pleiades. It is the closest known cluster, and visible throughout winter. It is easily visible with the naked eye.
There’s so much light pollution where I live that the moon and Venus are the only things even remotely visible. I like watching the moon through a telescope and I once saw an orbiter go around it
Ye. That sucks. People don’t need that much light. There is this book that I have recently read called “the end of night” (I forgot the author) . One of the most depressing book that I have ever read.
Although I've never witnessed them firsthand, I'm intrigued by the Milky Way Galaxy and the Aurora Borealis. Experiencing these breathtaking phenomena is a dream I hope to fulfill someday.
They are absolutely beautiful. I once went to a bortle 2 sight. I was just shocked. Aurorae are also extremely beautiful. The modern age sucks.
Shooting Stars/meteorites
Does this count I don't know a lot about the night sky.
Yes. But meteorites are found on the ground. I am going to assume that was a mistake.