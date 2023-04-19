2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Popular Trend That You Don’t Understand?
Name a fashion trend or any popular trend that everyone was doing and you do not know why.
The popularity of wearing so many socks .. stacked up and different colors ... that you had to buy bigger shoes.
Glamour Shot pictures. I still can remember going to a friends house and her mother's picture was prominent in the entryway. She was wearing a leather jacket ... pulled away from the collar ... and a feather boa. Why? Even then, I was disturbed as an 8 year old seeing this.