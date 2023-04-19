Name a fashion trend or any popular trend that everyone was doing and you do not know why.

#1

The popularity of wearing so many socks .. stacked up and different colors ... that you had to buy bigger shoes.

ShaZam Beaubien
#2

Glamour Shot pictures. I still can remember going to a friends house and her mother's picture was prominent in the entryway. She was wearing a leather jacket ... pulled away from the collar ... and a feather boa. Why? Even then, I was disturbed as an 8 year old seeing this.

ShaZam Beaubien
