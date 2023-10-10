Looking back to your younger years, what is the stupidest thing you think you’ve ever been angry about? Something you would not flip your lid about now, but just made you lose your mind!

#1 Me! Almost every day. Will I ever learn?

#2 My sister kept using my toothbrushes. I switched them when she did but it was really annoying and gross. Then I stepped in dog poop barefoot one day and remembered I had just gotten a new toothbrush…

#3 That my then best friend made me dig a hole in year 3. I was so damn mad at her lmfao

#4 My sisters never let me clean my room by myself. It infuriates me in ways I cannot put into words. Honestly, it's probably because I absolutely despise the sister that gives me such a hard time. She is a b!tch. I would deck anyone who picked on her, but she is a b!tch.

#5 I was raging and seeing one moment, then almost in tears the next because I couldn't tie my shoelaces. Did I mention I was 15? It's not that I didn't know how to tie my shoelaces at the ripe age of 15, it was because my "monthly visitor" decided it wanted to mess with my emotions as well as my body during it's stay that time.

#6 At myself, cool because I I'm trans. I separated my mind into two voices, and they yelled at each other for hours, while I was at a dance class.

#7 There is this person on BP that is very negative in general and they keep swearing. Gaslighting people, just being really annoying. I think they got banned but the made a new account.

#8 I started screaming and crying because my monitor wouldn't stop wiggling anytime I'd slightly move at my desk....

#9 OK hear me out… lamposts. like LIGHT POLLUTION IS NOT FUNNY JUST ADD A LITTLE BARRIER ON THE LIGHT FOR PETE’S SAKE!!! >:( anyway ya i hate ‘em

#12 I bumped my little toe at the leg of the bed once again. I raged over this and thought, before I punched, I would hit the mattress but then I hit the framework instead. At first it enraged me even more but then I started laughing. My own temper kicked my a*s. Lesson learned.

#13 Once so so I got angry because I had a long week. Phone calls, friends being dramatic, long week.

Before my day off I picked up my coffee and me idiot reached above the kettle when the water was boiling. So the steam burned my hand pretty badly.

Oh yes and on my way out I got stuck into the door handle too and the still hot coffee spilled all over my hand and my coat. Of course burning me again.

What a wonderful start of the day!