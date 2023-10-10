Looking back to your younger years, what is the stupidest thing you think you’ve ever been angry about? Something you would not flip your lid about now, but just made you lose your mind!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Me! Almost every day. Will I ever learn?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Rizzo
Add photo comments
POST

#2

My sister kept using my toothbrushes. I switched them when she did but it was really annoying and gross. Then I stepped in dog poop barefoot one day and remembered I had just gotten a new toothbrush…

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
BluEyedSeoulite
Add photo comments
POST
#3

That my then best friend made me dig a hole in year 3. I was so damn mad at her lmfao

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Farah Kamal
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My sisters never let me clean my room by myself. It infuriates me in ways I cannot put into words. Honestly, it's probably because I absolutely despise the sister that gives me such a hard time. She is a b!tch. I would deck anyone who picked on her, but she is a b!tch.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Echo
Add photo comments
POST
annamurphy avatar
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Syblings in a nutshell, my brothers are annoying little squirels, but only i can call them that :]

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

I was raging and seeing one moment, then almost in tears the next because I couldn't tie my shoelaces. Did I mention I was 15? It's not that I didn't know how to tie my shoelaces at the ripe age of 15, it was because my "monthly visitor" decided it wanted to mess with my emotions as well as my body during it's stay that time.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Red Lotus 🪷
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

At myself, cool because I I'm trans. I separated my mind into two voices, and they yelled at each other for hours, while I was at a dance class.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
RandomPerson
Add photo comments
POST
linneaminer avatar
Linnea Miner
Linnea Miner
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dear, trans or not- someone to talk to might be a good idea. If you're not seeing someone already.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

There is this person on BP that is very negative in general and they keep swearing. Gaslighting people, just being really annoying. I think they got banned but the made a new account.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
A pug with bananas
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I started screaming and crying because my monitor wouldn't stop wiggling anytime I'd slightly move at my desk....

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Kate Lynn
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

OK hear me out… lamposts. like LIGHT POLLUTION IS NOT FUNNY JUST ADD A LITTLE BARRIER ON THE LIGHT FOR PETE’S SAKE!!! >:( anyway ya i hate ‘em

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mike_The_Nike (He They)
Add photo comments
POST
sophia-s-gallagher avatar
all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

neither is, you know, getting hit by a car or something idk.....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

I started screaming and crying because my monitor wouldn't stop wiggling anytime I'd slightly move at my desk....

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Kate Lynn
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

I started screaming and crying because my monitor wouldn't stop wiggling anytime I'd slightly move at my desk....

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Kate Lynn
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I bumped my little toe at the leg of the bed once again. I raged over this and thought, before I punched, I would hit the mattress but then I hit the framework instead. At first it enraged me even more but then I started laughing. My own temper kicked my a*s. Lesson learned.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Twoflower
Add photo comments
POST
adamzad avatar
Adam Zad
Adam Zad
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toes: An ingenious device, invented by Nature, for the geolocation of furniture in conditions of decreased illumination.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Once so so I got angry because I had a long week. Phone calls, friends being dramatic, long week.
Before my day off I picked up my coffee and me idiot reached above the kettle when the water was boiling. So the steam burned my hand pretty badly.
Oh yes and on my way out I got stuck into the door handle too and the still hot coffee spilled all over my hand and my coat. Of course burning me again.
What a wonderful start of the day!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mini grizzly
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish