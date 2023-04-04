3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Controversial Book, Song, Or Movie You Know Of?
On A Pale Horse. Piers Anthony's grossness towards women just permeates the whole novel.
Any Holy Books are pretty controversial. Especially when you get a lunatic element following THEIR interpretation of a vague text.
David Allan Coe did - especially for Country - two extremely controversial albums: the "Underground Album" and "Nothing Sacred". Content is controversial for a good reason and way over the line.