Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Thing Your Kid Has Ever Done?
I am 14 so obviously I don’t have a kid but I love babysitting and love looking back on some pretty stupid/funny/cutest things they’ve done.
Obvi i dont have a kid but... i did make a quotes list of one of the nights i babysat, kids say the craziest things...
One kid chased around another with a watering can screaming "im watering the plant!"
Another tries to convince my babysitting buddy to take her shoes off and shouts "i wanna see them dogs!!!, and i like dogs!!"
(This kid is me) So while I was playing with our dog, I had this stupid idea to try and catch the Frisbee while our dog was doing it too. I was in 5 or 4th grade when I tried this. I was slammed into the ground after running into our German Sheperd, it still makes me laugh.