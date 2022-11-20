1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Mental Health Advice You Ever Got?
Tell me about what has helped you with mental health struggles. Maybe you heard it form a therapist or maybe just from a friend! Would love to hear it.
Toxic people don't learn until they realize that people don't want them around if they are like that. So, it doesn't matter if you stay in a toxic relationship or friendship, They won't change until they learn the hard way. You can't change people that don't want to change.