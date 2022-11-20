Tell me about what has helped you with mental health struggles. Maybe you heard it form a therapist or maybe just from a friend! Would love to hear it.

#1

Toxic people don't learn until they realize that people don't want them around if they are like that. So, it doesn't matter if you stay in a toxic relationship or friendship, They won't change until they learn the hard way. You can't change people that don't want to change.

TooBusyExisting
