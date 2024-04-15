I know we've all seen cool animals, but there are also seemingly normal animals with amazing abilities! Tell me what is the coolest fact you know about an animal?

#1

"Pigeons are not wild animals, they are feral. You could tame a pigeon just like any stray dog or cat"

Amara
At prison, we illegally fed the pigeons. Many of them were tame enough to stand on hands or arms.

At prison, we illegally fed the pigeons. Many of them were tame enough to stand on hands or arms.

#2

LUCA is the last universal common ancestor and the last creature to which we were all related. It died over 4 billion years ago.

Elyse Childress
#3

Crocodiles can regenerate their teeth!

Smol Frog
#4

Dolphins sleep with one eye open. They cannot fall fully asleep, since they would drown, so they can sleep with one half of their brain while the other half is still conscious, making the dolphin swim in circles. Halfway through the sleep cycle the brain "switches" and the other half goes to sleep, and the dolphin opens the other eye and starts swimming in circles in the opposite direction. They are also jerks who can kill fish for fun, and play with them similar to what a cat would do.

Luis Hernandez Dauajare
#5

Home flea treatment can cause renal failure in cats. Specifically, the dust used on the carpet. My neighbor's cats fleas got transported to my apartment. Didn't connect the dots for a while. Why would my indoor cats have fleas? I accidentally poisoned them by treating the carpet. Of all the failures in my life, I regret this one the most. One died within weeks, the other lived two years. He was 20 years old and had a really good life. Nursed him into his eternity. I will add that it is very difficult to give subQ to felines. They WILL hate you. Take them to the vet, whom they already hate.

Orchard
#6

Slugs have 4 noses...

Stacy Byrd
#7

A platypus sweats milk

I am Snek
#8

Orcas can be trained to pee on command into a cup, but you can't stop them from floating dead fish on top of the water in their tank/habitat to "fish" for seagulls while in captivity. (Top predator = bored) The feathers clog the filters and things get expensive quickly. When one discovers a bad habit they teach the others. I felt kind of proud of them for sticking it to the folks who stuck them in those tanks in the first place.

Gypsy Lee
#9

T- rex's don't actually look how you think when the T - Rex was discovered it was missing arms and someone thought they found them but, it was a different dinosaur's arms. Also clown-fish can turn into female if they are male.

Mush
#10

If you give a moose a muffin, he'll ask for some jam to with it...

Kevin the Manager
#11

The Australian animal called a Quokka is know for being a great sport in selfies. If they feel like they are in danger they will throw their babies towards the threat and run away.

Elly Clifton
#12

If a bear has been eating human flesh, its scat will be white. From Search and Rescue training.

marianne eliza
#13

Wombat poop is cube shaped.

Penguin Panda Pop
#14

glowworms transform 100% of the used bio energy into light, when they glow.

Flippy Nips
