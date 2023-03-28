6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Always Wanted To Do But Probably Wouldn’t?
Recently, I watched a travel show about a jungle destination and thought I really want to go there! But the reality of critters and open air sleeping was a solid nope. I found it quite amusing to think about things I may have dreamed of but would never do! Please share!
This post may include affiliate links.
Murder
I have always wanted to sky dive……but there is no way I’m doing that
Would love to sell everything and just disappear. Start a new life somewhere where nobody knows me. But I would never do that to my family
The DARE Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Go to comic con
Get some sick cosplays like BucksCountyBatman, DaRegularSauce, and agentofkhaos