Recently, I watched a travel show about a jungle destination and thought I really want to go there! But the reality of critters and open air sleeping was a solid nope. I found it quite amusing to think about things I may have dreamed of but would never do! Please share!

#1

Murder

Fluffy Cato
Bisexual Axolotls
Tbh I think a lot of people share that

#2

I have always wanted to sky dive……but there is no way I’m doing that

Pansexual potato
#3

Would love to sell everything and just disappear. Start a new life somewhere where nobody knows me. But I would never do that to my family

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#4

The DARE Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mr. COYS
#5

Go to comic con

DP
#6

Get some sick cosplays like BucksCountyBatman, DaRegularSauce, and agentofkhaos

DP
