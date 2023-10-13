ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, I got a bit inspired by the recent Gwyneth Paltrow article, where she's using her Oscar as a doorstop.

I've also been thinking about all the trophies and awards I have never won, but see lining up the shelves in the thrift store I work at. All are donated by people who once won them for doing something they worked long and hard at.

The more I think of it, the less motivating it is to practice, practice, practice at a sport, a craft, anything, for a plastic, fake gold or whatever, object that's just going to be a dust collector until it either goes in a landfill or be given away.

What would be a more meaningful reward? Advancements to the next level. Photos with teammates and good memories. Something worthwhile I can use with a commemoration logo.

Well, I guess an Oscar can be served with a purpose. But many trophies are breakable things and made with cheap materials.

But now how about those sticker rewards we got as kids? Was it really worthwhile to get a gold-colored star on the work that we poured so much time into completing?