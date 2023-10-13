8submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You, Or Someone You’ve Seen, Received As A Reward/Award But It’s Actually Useless And/Or Worthless?
Yeah, I got a bit inspired by the recent Gwyneth Paltrow article, where she's using her Oscar as a doorstop.
I've also been thinking about all the trophies and awards I have never won, but see lining up the shelves in the thrift store I work at. All are donated by people who once won them for doing something they worked long and hard at.
The more I think of it, the less motivating it is to practice, practice, practice at a sport, a craft, anything, for a plastic, fake gold or whatever, object that's just going to be a dust collector until it either goes in a landfill or be given away.
What would be a more meaningful reward? Advancements to the next level. Photos with teammates and good memories. Something worthwhile I can use with a commemoration logo.
Well, I guess an Oscar can be served with a purpose. But many trophies are breakable things and made with cheap materials.
But now how about those sticker rewards we got as kids? Was it really worthwhile to get a gold-colored star on the work that we poured so much time into completing?
This post may include affiliate links.
My COVID hero keychain for working at 711 through the pandemic
At my previous job, the best salespeople got medals. Plastic medals and a paper diploma, like you get on school sports day. No additional raise of bonuses or anything (the comission was pretty low). Those people in combined brought them at least 2mil monthly in sales. And they got a freaking plastic medal and a diploma...
One year a hospital I were worked at showed their appreciation of their nurses on Nurse’s Day by giving us each a very small box of bandaids. The bandaids weren’t useless, but it was an insulting gesture.
Ouch. I guess it's to patch up the injury of that insult? I hope everyone walked out after that.
Every ribbon, medal and "Atta boy" I got in the Air Force. Those and $5.00 will get you a cup of coffee
Back in the 90's, there was a competition in our town to design a mural for the local council offices. The whole thing was sponsored by an international luxury car manufacturer that was going to be giving away 'their latest model' as the top prize.
My friend was a hobby artist and decided to enter because, "why not?"
His design was selected as 1st place! But due to a change in planning law, they were no longer going to be doing the mural.
He did however receive a model of a car..... A 4 inch scale model.
Not worthless by any means but kind of strange. I won an award for physics achievement in high school and I went up to the stage to get it, expecting it to be a tiny plaque or something similar, and the physics teacher handed me a book of scientific papers with a sticker inside saying I won the award. Also, the papers had pretty much nothing to do with physics. I'm pretty sure the first one was something to do with the reproductive system of a sea cucumber...
I got a water bottle once for winning an engineering challenge at camp. It somehow DISSOLVED in the dishwasher (it was labeled as safe)
If you think about it, nothing you receive is ever really worthless.