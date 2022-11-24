2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Wish Cishet People Knew About Being Queer?
Alternatively, if you're cishet, ask queer people something that you'd be too embarrassed to ask in person! Please don't shame people for not knowing something, and if you're homophobic here I encourage you to leave me the hell alone.
This post may include affiliate links.
Personally, just how difficult being queer is. I'm trans and every day I actively wish I wasn't. Being queer in this day and age makes life a lot harder.
That you aren't automatically attracted to your friends just because you are in general attracted to this gender (I'm not sure if this sentence really makes sense 😅. I meant that if you are a a gay boy, that doesn't mean that you are attracted to your male friends)