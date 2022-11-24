Alternatively, if you're cishet, ask queer people something that you'd be too embarrassed to ask in person! Please don't shame people for not knowing something, and if you're homophobic here I encourage you to leave me the hell alone.

#1

Personally, just how difficult being queer is. I'm trans and every day I actively wish I wasn't. Being queer in this day and age makes life a lot harder.

2points
crowspectre (he/they)
#2

That you aren't automatically attracted to your friends just because you are in general attracted to this gender (I'm not sure if this sentence really makes sense 😅. I meant that if you are a a gay boy, that doesn't mean that you are attracted to your male friends)

1point
the shy platypus from nextdoor
it did make sense. nice that my friend group is gay so they understand it

0
0points
