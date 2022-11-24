Personally, just how difficult being queer is. I'm trans and every day I actively wish I wasn't. Being queer in this day and age makes life a lot harder.

#2

That you aren't automatically attracted to your friends just because you are in general attracted to this gender (I'm not sure if this sentence really makes sense 😅. I meant that if you are a a gay boy, that doesn't mean that you are attracted to your male friends)