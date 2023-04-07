3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Happened In Your Life That You Wish Happened Again?
There may be memorable, enjoyable, or remarkable experiences or situations that you have experienced or that have taken place in your past. Is there something you wish that happened again? What are they and what makes them so special to you?
For me, it was spending time with my (maternal) grandmother. She passed when i was 7 y/o and it has always been a wish in my heart that I would be able to be with her again. She was soo lovable and cheerful and had gone through many hurdles in her life but kept her smile on forever. I really miss her.😥
I remember back when I was 7 or 8 or so, my mom surprised me with a trip to Great Wolf Lodge as a special "girl's trip". We had an absolute blast, and it's something that I look back on fondly, especially since we argue a lot nowadays.
When I was like 8 or 9 I went to one of my mom’s friends house. They were so nice to me and my favorite part was when we had cookies and hot chocolate together. I know it’s kinda a weird thing to want to do again but I never saw the friend again and I’ll always remember how kind she was. And also that hot chocolate was the best! :)