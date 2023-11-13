2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Really Weird That Happened To You That You Don’t Understand?
Share your weird stories that you failed to figure out!
For some reason I don't remember 2021 at all, It was like I was on autopilot for that whole year.
I was walking home from a house party back in my early 20's, must have been around 5/6am. My house wasn't far so I was walking home listening to music. Walking towards me was this guy, ripped shirt and just COVERED in blood.
I stopped listening to music as we carried on walking towards each other. He stopped me, (internally I'm screaming but trying to keep it cool) and proceeds to ask if I know any cafes open right now.
Me: ummm no they are all closed.. do you.. should I call an ambulance?
He just laughed and said, nah I'm fine and walked off.