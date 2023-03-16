I collect various mugs. If I find a coffee mug at the store that is cool or interesting, it's probably coming home with me. So now I ask you, what is the odd thing that you collect? If you are curious, I have a collection of over 30 mugs.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish