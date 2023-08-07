Everybody has regrets, and getting over them are important. What is one thing that you guys have absolutely no regrets about and are 100% glad you did/said.

#1

For me, something I have no regrets about is spending time with my grandparents. Every Saturday my grandmas come over for dinner and I always spend as much time as I can with them. It is so fulfilling and now I have a lot of happy memories with them that I will always have even when they’re gone.

Ducking_Mad
#2

I don’t regret not giving a f**k about my exams as I’d be anxious otherwise

Stardust she/her
