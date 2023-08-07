2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Have No Regrets About?
Everybody has regrets, and getting over them are important. What is one thing that you guys have absolutely no regrets about and are 100% glad you did/said.
For me, something I have no regrets about is spending time with my grandparents. Every Saturday my grandmas come over for dinner and I always spend as much time as I can with them. It is so fulfilling and now I have a lot of happy memories with them that I will always have even when they’re gone.
I don’t regret not giving a f**k about my exams as I’d be anxious otherwise