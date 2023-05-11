Covid-19 is officially over. After 4 frickin' years. Covid has taken a lot away from us. So much, that people have gone crazy! But the rest of us did not (as far as I can tell) because of some little things.

#1 For me, it was my friends and books. I would play Roblox with them via zoom, and we would play for hours and hours on end. On the last day of school, a good friend of mine made a graduation game on Roblox. We planned to play the next week, and the next after that. It became a tradition.



Books were also very important for me. They made me who I am. On the first few months of Covid, my mom would get books from the library, and I would practically devour them. And then I came across astrophysics, and an amateur astronomer was born. I read over 100 books during 2020.



And of course, being introverted helped too.

#2 My friend. I was homeschooled and they were doing online school, so we both had a lot of free time. We would videochat constantly. Sometimes we would just sit and draw and listen to music together, not even talking, and it really helped to just have some sort of human connection.

#3 I worked nothing really changed for me. At first I was disappointed to be in a job that was classed as essential work I wanted the time off but I quickly realised I was better off all my friends were at work and I got to see them everyday.