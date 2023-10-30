1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is An Unpopular Opinion You Have?
Mainly just made this so I can tell people I hate oasis lol.
I hate oasis, they're too mardy. Like, okay I wonder why here isn't a wall between me and your music lol. The problem is my parents and friends are like, OmG oAsIs! My FaVoUrItE! And then will play a song with someone going yooooouuuuuur myyyyy woooondeeeeeerwaaaaaaaaaal. Like get over with it already. I don't hate people who like it, just when they shove it down my throat.
Tldr:oasis bad