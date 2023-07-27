I know that carrots help you with your eyesight.

Most likely, if you are allergic to uncooked fruit and vegetables, if you cook them, you can then eat them, no problem. Cooking changes the allergens making it safe to eat. Both my daughters developed this problem in their mid teens and are still affected by it now. An itchy swollen mouth can get scary very quickly. It was epi-pens for both

SmooshieFries
The enzymes in pineapples eat back at u

Strawberries aren't berries but bananas are

shanila.pheonix_
