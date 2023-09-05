Not all music artists are well known. A lot of them have great music.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

JACK STAUBER

Report

3points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

#2

Oh, just the usual suspects...
- Darkher
-Sylvaine
- Zanias
- Eleanor
-The Eden House
-The faces of Sarah
- Byronic sex and exile
- Passcode
- Hanabie
- Yousei Teikoku
- Fate Gear
- Necronomidol

And Band Maid.... Best freaking rock band on the planet!!!

Report

2points
K- THULU
POST
#3

My answer is Neoni. The are in the realm of dark electronic pop.

Report

1point
Rune Swenson
POST
#4

Teenage Dads, The Rions, The Buoys, The Terrys, BIRDEE, Molly Millington, and Masie Peters :)

Report

1point
Huddo's sister
POST
#5

lovejoy :)))

Report

1point
twilight (he/they)
POST
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell yeah, portrait of a blank slate is my favorite, hbu?

0
0points
reply
#6

The Birthday Massacre

Report

0points
David Furritus
POST
#7

My Chemical Romance. Now I know they're actually a pretty popular band but I'm talkin in the sense that like none of my friends have ever heard of them. I want someone to discuss mcr with

Report

0points
Madally
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#8

NOAHFINNCE. yes i'm sure you all knew that's what i was going to say.

Report

0points
freakingbee (any pronouns)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish