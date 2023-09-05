8submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is A Musical Artist That You Wish More People Knew About?
Not all music artists are well known. A lot of them have great music.
This post may include affiliate links.
JACK STAUBER
Oh, just the usual suspects...
- Darkher
-Sylvaine
- Zanias
- Eleanor
-The Eden House
-The faces of Sarah
- Byronic sex and exile
- Passcode
- Hanabie
- Yousei Teikoku
- Fate Gear
- Necronomidol
And Band Maid.... Best freaking rock band on the planet!!!
My answer is Neoni. The are in the realm of dark electronic pop.
Teenage Dads, The Rions, The Buoys, The Terrys, BIRDEE, Molly Millington, and Masie Peters :)
lovejoy :)))
Hell yeah, portrait of a blank slate is my favorite, hbu?
The Birthday Massacre
My Chemical Romance. Now I know they're actually a pretty popular band but I'm talkin in the sense that like none of my friends have ever heard of them. I want someone to discuss mcr with
NOAHFINNCE. yes i'm sure you all knew that's what i was going to say.