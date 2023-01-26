2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is A Life Hack You Use All The Time?
Everyone has a life hack they use every day (some without knowing it!) What is the most useful one you use each day?
My alarm clock is at the other side of my room, making me get up to turn it off. It makes getting up in the morning much easier.
This is more of a life hack for dogs... I always let my dog sniff as much as he wants on walks (within reason.) After all, it's his walk, not mine!