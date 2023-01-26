Everyone has a life hack they use every day (some without knowing it!) What is the most useful one you use each day?

#1

My alarm clock is at the other side of my room, making me get up to turn it off. It makes getting up in the morning much easier.

Lexi Jensen :)
#2

This is more of a life hack for dogs... I always let my dog sniff as much as he wants on walks (within reason.) After all, it's his walk, not mine!

Lexi Jensen :)
