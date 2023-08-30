5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Have You Experienced That Is Both Sad And Happy At The Same Time?
For me, I just realized that I have said the phrase "I love you" more to my dog, Bella, in the three years we've been together than I have ever said it to anyone else.
The decision to relocate to a different continent has brought me joy in the prospect of encountering new experiences. Nevertheless, I deeply miss my family, whom I haven't had the opportunity to meet in person since late 2019.
Moving out of Canada.
It needed to happen and I am much happier where I am now, but I do miss it sometimes and get homesick for trees and lakes and watching sunsets on the bluffs.
I moved out of Canada, too, and I am also much happier where I am. I miss the food more than anything, mostly Coffee Crisp, Wunderbar and ketchup chips. And the Rockies. Damn do I miss the Rockies. They are amazing.
My mates funeral. it was sad that he died but there was loads of laughter and joy and i think most people left feeling happy they knew him rather than sad he died. most other funerals have been sad occaisons but this one was almost fun
The day I was put on 100% disability. It was a relief not to have to work in constant pain anymore, but also sad to have to say goodbye to my job and coworkers after 21 years.