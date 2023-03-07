4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Gives You Anxiety For No Good Reason?
We all have things that make us nervous. Sometimes it's rational, sometimes not so much. Personally, it's usually the latter.
Right now everything. Even deciding how to keep myself busy to avoid anxiety 😔
Second hand embarrassment. Seeing other people doing or saying something stupid or cringey or embarrassing
Solo performances in band! My current teacher generally has us play in groups, or turn in recordings, but the old teacher had us play alone in front of everyone, and then go around in a circle.
I have had actual panic attacks because I was terrified of the stuff they would say, because there was an absolute s**t of a person in my class last year who would go out of his way to make me feel terrible about myself.
long or never-ending numbers ie: one of my brothers was playing geometry dash, and his ammount of tries got into the two hundreds and i had a mini panic attack (hyperventilating mostly) it still makes me feel anxious to this day, and it was one day when i was like, five