Hey Pandas, What Film Caused You To Sit In Silence Afterwards?
Have you ever watched a movie that was so jarringly shocking that you simply sat in silence? Whether sitting in silence as you drive home, contemplating life or just staring at a screen in shock because of the ending or film itself, each and every time is different and for good reason.
Please provide a vague explanation as to why, with little to no spoilers for other Pandas, please. You are more than welcome to provide how you spent that silence.
