I know, I know, this might make people mad and is probably very controversial, but I've been wondering what other people think because I have some that bother me, have a great day!

#1 Just one? ... Double standards towards women. If a guy sleeps around he's a cool dude. If a women sleeps around she's a s**t. If a male has short shorts then it's just a hot day. If a women wears short shorts she's inappropriately dressed. I could go on and on but you know what I mean.

Then there's the hypocrisy in religion. The "love your neighbour" but not caring if someone needs help and support and they look the other way.

How about the polluted world we live in .... people buying useless stuff and complaining about climate change (IF they even bother to think about it at all).

#2 It’s a silly one, but as a comic book fan the double standards of the costumes gets me mad. Female superhero’s get glorified unitards, bikinis and sometimes just two ribbons covering their boobs. Whereas guys always get to be a hero first and model second



(If anyone wants to complain in the comments I’m more then happy to explain the differences of sexual and power fantasies to them :) )

#3 When someone doesn't speak your native language in the USA. If you don't know Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Cantonese, etc. that's normal. If they don't speak English, they are ignorant foreigners.

#4 Religion. Pretty much everything about is hypocritical but one of the things that pisses me off the most about it is people demanding the freedom to practice their religion, while at the same time trying to force the rest of society to also follow that religion and suppressing their right to follow their own religious beliefs or lack thereof. You follow your beliefs and let me follow mine. If you don't support abortion, don't have one but don't stop others from having that choice. If you don't support the LGBTQ community, that is your choice but never try to restrict the rights of anyone in that community.

#5 Almost everything about the UK seems to hinge on double standards. Poor? Fiddling your benefits? You're going to see serious jail time. Rich? Fiddling your taxes? Slap on the back of the hand and a paltry fine. Virtually every aspect of life and law seems to hinge on how much money you've got, the more bread you got, the less you-know-what you eat!

#6 In the UK you can only buy a child ticket for the train or bus if you are 15 or under. yet if you are under 18 the national minimum wage is less than if you were 25+. if you want under 18s to pay the same as "adults" then pay them the same!

#7 Capitalism for the working class, socialism for the elite.

#8 How little help and compassion there is for male victims of domestic and/or sexual abuse.

#9 I went to a camp this summer and there was a dress code for the girls and the boys. Well the boys just had to wear t shirts no tank tops but could go topless in the pool and could wear any length of shorts. The girls on the other hand had to wear knee length shorts (I’m 6ft so that was hard) and no leggings it was too hot to wear jeans. Also our swimsuits had to be a one piece with knee length shorts! On the last day they pulled ALL the girls aside and told us to change our shorts if they weren’t long enough and if we didn’t have any that we would have to borrow some from our friends!

#10 Walmart that pays their employees c**p, and then provide assistance to their employees on how to apply for EBT and welfare. That's corporate socialism. It maddens me that they don't pay fair wages, then push it off on us taxpayers.

#11 As an autistic person I was (and still am) sound sensitive. During high school I'd pop in earbuds if the classroom got to loud so I wouldn't melt down... teacher didn't like that and would rip my ear buds out of my ears. But it was OK for everyone else to put their ear buds in... they're the ones screaming at each other, they don't need to muffle the sound.

#12 get someone cremated and your a good friend but do it in your yard and its burning the evidence

#13 Double standards for fat people.

When you're fat, you have to put extra effort in anything you do so people will actually bother to view you as a person. A lot of doctors use "lose weight" as an universal cure for all ailments of their fat patients, without bothering to investigate the problem deeper. Another nightmare is buying clothes (even when something is labeled "plus size", it usually means "for slightly larger thin people"). All while people tell us it's our fault / our choice, even though it's been proven that weight and body shape are just as genetic as height or hair color.

#14 How I can’t have a bad day but everyone around me can act like an a*****e just because their life is *slightly* worse than mine

(b***h you can’t scale your experience as a human being to one another)

#15 Bored Panda responses to things that happen in the US that are damned but happen in other countries get a "pass."

#16 The whole "You're a dad who is alone with your little kids? Awww, how's the babysitting going?" thing, to which the following response should be given: "I wouldn't know; I'm too busy parenting right now."



And, while I know the numbers are disproportionate based on gender, if a man were to attempt to help out a child in need who is not his own, even in a public space, many will assume he has the worst intentions.

#17 The massive amount of relatively safe male impotence drugs (Viagra etc.) vs small number of drugs that minimally help with menopause and are nowhere near as safe. Lack of a boner = multi-billion $ industry. Serious medical issues for women when they are losing their estrogen = possible cancer-causing industry with less than stellar results.

#18 If someone slaves their life away working at a computer, they're a good member of society, but if you spend two hours on the computer playing games, you're lazy..

#19 If a lower tier coworkers has a good idea for how to improve the work environment they get told to just do their jobs. If a manager(not even terribly high tier) has the exact same idea (or better yet snipes and pitches that co-worker's idea to literallythe same person)... genius deserving of a mention in the newsletter, a raise and a promotion.

#20 In the UK, (and I may be unpopular here) the BBC and most Media groups are English Biased, my country Scotland is treated like a region of England and gets its own little offshoot programme after the main news, same as Yorkshire, Midlands, south England do. I'm not Anti English, I'm aware that the whole news is also London centric too as if no other Cities in England matter as much as the Capital. and as for sports coverage, Don't get me started. If you don't like Cricket, then tough...it frequently is the lead story on the news, because England play it. Mass shooting in a school? Unemployment at an all time high? details right after the England V Australia match report

English 4th division cup games between the likes of Barnsley and Seaweed united get shown live on BBC1 while up in Scotland, we get no live games at all but have to wait until the wee small hours on a Sunday night to see highlights of the top games. (The latter point is probably out with the BBCs control since the Scottish football associations unholy greed made them bid to the satellite channels for live coverage but i needed a rant...sorry). :)

#21 If a woman wears clothing covering only the bare minimum it's ✨female empowerment✨ if a woman CHOOSES to wear the Hijab, she's ✨oppressed✨. Like oh, oh no! Men really hate seeing our boobs and a*s so they told us to cover it all up🤡.

CONSPIRACY THEORY: Men came up with the saying "I can wear whatever I want" to force girls to wear clothes as such (even if they're uncomfortable) because they wanted to see their bodies.

Muslim women, hijabis and non-hijabis, we are all empowered just as much as any of you. Our men (Muslim men) think of us as the gem of the family. I mean, if I came into your house and asked you where your money was, would you tell me? I doubt it. The same applies here. Muslim women shouldn't have to constantly fear having our Hijab thrown off in public. That shouldn't be a thing. There are so many other cultures that enourage women to cover their hair and yet, the only people harrassed for doing so, are Muslims. The double standards here enrage me as a Muslim hijabi woman myself.

Sorry if I came on too strong hahah I just feel really strongly about this topic and I think it needs more awareness.😊❤️

#22 People automatically demanding your respect while saying "my respect has to be earned".

I don't get that! What's wrong with having a basic amount of respect for each other and giving a little before you take?

#23 High intelligence/gifted physical skills/multiple areas of competence/ sound leadership and wisdom development. If you have these and you're a man, then mainstream men and women admire you. If you have these and you're a woman, the nastiness from mainstream men and women never ends.

#24 That when I was 44 I was told I couldn't have a hysterectomy to put right a very painful condition because I was still of child-bearing age, but if I had fallen pregnant with my first child at that age the doctors would have advised me to abort because of the dangers.

#25 The way society deals with mental illness versus physical illness. Like with physical problems millions, if not, billions of people struggle with mental health issues daily. Yet, there is still a huge taboo on it and most available (professional) information seems very clinical. I think it's wonderful that more and more people are opening up about their struggles and what it's really like, I love that! However, there seems to be so much more acceptance for psycical problems and that struggle. Mental problems should be equally accepted by society. All those people deserve to get rid of the taboo surrounding it. From experience I can say that getting rid of the shame makes a huge difference! Hugs to everybody struggling, either physically or mentally!

#26 If a man argues about something, then he's passionate. If a woman argues about something she's a b***h or hormonal or emotional. Like how is that fair?!

#27 Smokers get smoke breaks non-smokers get fewer breaks. If a smoker gets upset it's a nic-fit and acceptable by coworkers, if a non- smoker gets upset then they are thoroughly out of line. Why does actively not harming yourself mean that you get fewer benefits and less of a pass?

#28 Double standards towards people who are poor and those who are not. I just read that in Britain since 2013 only seven businesses have been convicted of corporate fraud whilst 5000 times that many people have been charged over benefits fraud.

#29 A retail worker at grocery stores or drugstores being considered essential during a pandemic, they not able to work from home like most but still never got any of the benefits of "essential workers" (ie. Temp pay increases, first round of vaccine releases, benefits at other locations like an opportunity to shop earlier or a discount for being essential. )

#30 People getting mad/annoyed at you for struggling mentally.



I have panic/anxiety attacks almost three times a week. I don’t SH anymore but have friends that are trying to come clean, I’ve made it clear that SH is triggering to me and will throw me into a spiral.

I used to have a friend who threw everything about me away, I’d have panic attacks they’d roll their eyes and ignore me. But when they did and I comforted and helped them I was a b**** somehow.



Now those people rub me wrong (and I think they should).

#31 Ukraine -- Palestine (both are terrible things)

Black/brown/Asian/basically anyone non-white -- white

Hijab-wearing -- non hijab-wearing

#32 Politicians that refuse to give Americans Free Healthcare or tax free wages while they get free healthcare and don't have to pay taxes for the rest of their lives......

#33 My parents want me to ask for help when i need it, but when i ask them for help, i'm lazy.

#34 Nipples!

Why is ok to display a man's hairy nipples in public but not a woman's?

I mean, at least hers are functional, mine do nothing and serve no purpose other than telling me when a cold wind blows.

#35 I'm sure there are, or will be at least a few posts of double standards between men and women, which goes both ways. Women are expected to be the “care givers” to their children and men are “applauded” for raising their children. Women painting nails and/or makeup is okay but not when men do it. Women are expected to cover up, while men without a shirt is acceptable. It’s natural for men to get angry and answer back on being insulted. But for women, it’s “over reaction”.

There's a prevailing attitude that it is comical when a woman commits violence against a man, but it's abuse if a man hits a woman, (even in self defense). Women are expected to be the “care givers” to their children and men are “applauded” for raising their children. Women can express their feelings, and cry but men aren't considered 'men' if they do the same. There are so many, too many examples. This post would have chapters if I kept going. Of course there are differences between the sexes, but we're all still human and deserve to be treated equally.

#36 When Women carry unborn children inside of them, it's wonderful, and they're congratulated. When men do it, they're facing life sentences.

#37 Men cannot be victims of sexual abuse. That one enrages me. Imagine being traumatized from an incident that happened to you when you were a kid, and someone says "well, actually, men cannot be victims of sexual assault, and women can't be assailants".

#38 How people consider it disrespectful to not give a two weeks notice, but employers can fire you on the spot for doing so and nobody screams at them about respect.

#39 People with kids can leave early, not work overtime or miss days of work because of their kids but people without kids are expected to give more for work because they supposedly have more time and less responsibilities.

#40 Social, political, economic and religious disadvantages disempowering and disrespecting women as opposed to men. For instance, women get called all kinds of nasty names and can be punished by the law for sexual behaviours. Women are called whores, sluts, bitches and so on - where is the same blame game for men? Women are not "prey animals" either nor should they have blame shifted onto them for the decisions and actions of men. For another - where is the economic (eg equality of pay) and fair political representation that we all deserve? The responsibilities of creating a decent and humane society rest with ALL genders.

#41 Pretty much everything what the media does. If anyone else would do what moder "journalists" do, theyd been recognised the self-absorbed a**holes as they are or would bevthrown to the jail but when the media does the same it's under the protection of freedom of press.

