Did you make some new resolutions to better yourself this year? What are they? Do you think resolutions are wish-wash and just lying to yourself? Why?

even if I make one, it's not like i'm gonna go out of my way to go through with it. So I really don't see a point.

ll think of a username soon
Life is too unpredictable for resolutions.

Luke Branwen
