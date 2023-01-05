2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think About New Year’s Resolutions?
Did you make some new resolutions to better yourself this year? What are they? Do you think resolutions are wish-wash and just lying to yourself? Why?
even if I make one, it's not like i'm gonna go out of my way to go through with it. So I really don't see a point.
Life is too unpredictable for resolutions.