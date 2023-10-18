4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Do You Know About Australia?
Post a statement about Australian facts!
This post may include affiliate links.
lots of big, freaky creatures and critters (like the spiders ohmigosh)
i think that might just be a stereotype tho....
seems like a pretty dope place(aside from all the critters)
Australia declared a war against emus in 1932. The emus won
If you go to QLD Toowoomba they are notorious for not having street signs.
Apparently it's illegal to have pet rabbits?