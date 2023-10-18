Post a statement about Australian facts!

#1

lots of big, freaky creatures and critters (like the spiders ohmigosh)
i think that might just be a stereotype tho....
seems like a pretty dope place(aside from all the critters)

shanila.pheonix_
#2

Australia declared a war against emus in 1932. The emus won

Stardust she/her
#3

If you go to QLD Toowoomba they are notorious for not having street signs.

Avocado buddy
#4

Apparently it's illegal to have pet rabbits?

Bored Retsuko
