1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Do You Doubt To Be True?
Secrets are everywhere, some are reasonable and some are just pure evil. Have you learned something that has changed your perception forever?
This post may include affiliate links.
I have been told by a microbiologist that there is a tiny amount of gelatine added to simple tap water to bind the fluorine.
I know there is fluorine added, which is beneficial for our teeth, but not sure if they use gelatine to do that.
If that were to be true it would be a huge problem for vegans and vegetarians, because tap water is in about everything.