#1

Participate to Pride march in my city and showing support on social media.

It may not seem a lot, but... these things made me lose friends and hear insults from acquaintances last year. I live in a country where there is still a high level of homophobia and intolerance (also stirred up by a powerful church).



There is usually a counter-march organized by religious extremists the same day and hour. They come with icons and crosses and shout how we'll all "burn in hell". The two marches don't meet - police is (hopefully) taking care of that - but I've seen several incidents the previous years, when Pride participants were aggressed, threatened, even hit. So wish me luck :)



(p.s. I'm straight. But some of the nicest people I've met are LGBT, so I want to be there for them :)