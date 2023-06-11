2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Do For Pride Month?
As you may know, June is Pride Month. A lot of the LGBTQIA+ community enjoy celebrating with pride parades, pride tv, or just sleeping. What do you like to do?
Participate to Pride march in my city and showing support on social media.
It may not seem a lot, but... these things made me lose friends and hear insults from acquaintances last year. I live in a country where there is still a high level of homophobia and intolerance (also stirred up by a powerful church).
There is usually a counter-march organized by religious extremists the same day and hour. They come with icons and crosses and shout how we'll all "burn in hell". The two marches don't meet - police is (hopefully) taking care of that - but I've seen several incidents the previous years, when Pride participants were aggressed, threatened, even hit. So wish me luck :)
(p.s. I'm straight. But some of the nicest people I've met are LGBT, so I want to be there for them :)
Go on social media and try to raise awareness. I would attend some pride events (as an advocate), but too many of the Proud Boys have threatened to crash these gatherings and do some horrible ultraviolence. What's worse is that our Governor (I'm in Floriduh, so you know who he is) likes to turn a blind eye to this obvious terrorist organization...