I'll go first. First, I should mention that I am the youngest of 4, the only girl, and that my parents adopted me when I was 3 months old, because I was a girl. I've been pudgy all my life. It was never a "thing" until I hit puberty at age 12. I was l about 5'5" & weighed 140lbs. I had hit my final height of 5'10" at 17 years old, and weighed 160 lbs. to 170lbs. All through school, I swam on the schools swim team. From 2nd grade until I graduated high school. And all through my high school years, I swam on 2 separate teams, my school team and a community team (think YMCA, but not). This was in Southern California, so we swam year round. I was active. I was literally in the pool every single day, with meets on the weekends...but I was still pudgy. My mom (was) is 5'7", and 125 lbs. soaking wet. She hounded me about my weight for years. She took it , what I think was way too far. I started going to Weight Watchers when I was 13. Once a week. For 4 years. And because I wasn't losing much weight, (according to the weekly weigh-ins), and 'since I obviously wasn't working that hard during my daily (2x daily during the summer) swim practices, I should have *plenty* of energy to ride my bike to these weekly meetings, 4.5 miles each way, after I got home from swim practice. There were closer meetings, (it was L.A. in the late 80's, early 90's....Weight Watchers were everywhere), but this location worked best with my schedule. My weight is still something I struggle with every day. I'm 48 years old and about 185lbs, and to this day, whenever we get together, whether it's a positive statement or a negative one, she mentions my weight in the first 20 minutes of our visit. We're 1500 miles apart, so thankfully these visits don't happen very often. So....yeah....I that against her....even after all these years. I think had this not been such a thing with her, I would now have a healthy self image. But....every single day....every time I look in the mirror, I feel just a little bit disgusted at what I see....and I blame her for that.