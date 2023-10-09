5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Did You Think Was Cool As A Kid But Really Isn’t?
Tell us about a childhood dream that’s actually not that awesome.
Smoking- I used to pretend I was smoking using a grey crayon stating the latest gossip circa 1987. I was trying to impersonate my mom’s work friends who I thought were chic at the time but ended up with serious health conditions later on…
As a kid I used to think adults who bought beer for underagers were pretty cool. As an adult I think those people are more on par with creepy carnies.
getting older
being in 5th grade or above...wasn't very pleased when I got to 5th grade and didn't automatically turn cool lmao