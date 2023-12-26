1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Did You Get For Christmas?
Feel free to add as many submissions as you want.
Here's some of the stuff I got!
- blahaj dupe from Amazon, it was kind of an early Christmas present but still :)
- this amazing oversized spiderman hoodie, I fcking LOVE it. The hood zips up so it's like a cool spiderman mask as well.
- plastic vines for my bedroom. Idc that I already have some hanging over my desk. I can never have too many vines lmao.
- I got this 600 pack of water bottle stickers from a mystery box. My favourites are one that's got a possum on it that says "it's called trash can, not trash can't", one that has a hamster wearing a trans flag tshirt, and one with a potato on it because, well, it's a potato.
And yh that's about it! My favourite is probably either the blahaj or the hoodie.