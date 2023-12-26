#1

Here's some of the stuff I got!



- blahaj dupe from Amazon, it was kind of an early Christmas present but still :)



- this amazing oversized spiderman hoodie, I fcking LOVE it. The hood zips up so it's like a cool spiderman mask as well.



- plastic vines for my bedroom. Idc that I already have some hanging over my desk. I can never have too many vines lmao.



- I got this 600 pack of water bottle stickers from a mystery box. My favourites are one that's got a possum on it that says "it's called trash can, not trash can't", one that has a hamster wearing a trans flag tshirt, and one with a potato on it because, well, it's a potato.



And yh that's about it! My favourite is probably either the blahaj or the hoodie.