Hey Pandas, What Book Are You Currently Reading?
What's a book that you're reading right now? And what book have you lined up to read next?
Currently I am reading Altered Carbon by Richard Morgan. It is okay, nothing special. After this got the first four Earthsea novels in one book. Never read Ursula K Le Guin. Heard good things though.
Currently re-reading Hunger Games, and I have a bunch of books I got for Christmas that I need to read (I can't remember any of the titles off the top of my head though)