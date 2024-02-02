What's a book that you're reading right now? And what book have you lined up to read next?

Currently I am reading Altered Carbon by Richard Morgan. It is okay, nothing special. After this got the first four Earthsea novels in one book. Never read Ursula K Le Guin. Heard good things though.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Currently re-reading Hunger Games, and I have a bunch of books I got for Christmas that I need to read (I can't remember any of the titles off the top of my head though)

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
