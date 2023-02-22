#1

Here’s mine: If your parents tell you to put your phone downstairs at night, make sure to shut it off. This preserves battery life and not only that, if you wake up and check you phone only to find that it’s on without going through the procedure to turn it back on (for apple users the apple symbol and the password check), then most likely someone has been on your phone while your asleep. Check text messages and social media to make sure that they haven’t tampered with anything and also check your screen time just to make sure when they were on.