Hey Pandas, What Are Your Tips For Battling Dysphoria?
Not for me, but for those of us who may have questions about this. If there's any transphobia here, I will find the perpetrators and steal their knuckles (beware).
For trans guys/ people trying to look more masculine;
Baggy clothing, especially oversized hoodies
Clench your jaw a bit to make a jaw seem more defined
Good posture = taller = more masculine
Shoulders back and out, but not so much so that it exaggerates ur chest or looks forced
Look forwards instead of down
Manspread like no man has spread before
Act confident!
Use a wider stance, especially when walking
For your voice, relax your throat and then try to speak more deeply. Swallow before doing this (swallowing resets your vocal folds). Tensing up makes your pitch rise and sound more feminine.
If you're very short, using platform shoes may help, as long as they're not very feminine or super noticeable.
Dysphoria is different for everyone but personally I find that painting my nails, especially more feminine colours, gives me dysphoria. I've never had any issues with necklaces/bracelets or earrings tho so that's nice.
For all the lovely closeted people trying to be more feminine, hoodies!
Baggy hoodies will hide your masculine body shape and flat chest.
Also, try and make your hair appear more feminine. Even if it's short, there's still ways to do so.
If you want to paint your nails but want nobody to know, just paint your toenails and wear socks! Then before you take off the socks you can use nail polish remover and nobody will ever know.
Also, peeing sitting down alleviates a lot of my dysphoria even though it doesn't really change anything, idk why. I guess I just see it as more feminine? Idk this one is kinda weird.
Wear unisex clothes. They have a slightly nicer look to them than boy's clothes normally.
Hope this helps somebody :)
Thanks for adding this! We now have the ultimate guidebook for anyone trying to pass. I could also add neutral looks (I hit a maverique patch recently and am successfully defying gender) but at this point it feels like it probably isn't necessary
answer to may: i really hope i get unbanned. we've had 10 people including me appeal so far and there may be more. when i get emails from bp it's usually around 4:30 am so i'm hoping i'll wake up to an unsuspended account.
I’m cis, but i use this for when i’m feeling dysmorphic. Shower in the dark! so easy! very relaxing actually
For those of you who want to defy the gender binary, here are my tips!
I reccoment short hair or short medium hair, especially with dye (hair dye always looks gay as hell). Genderless hairstyles such as buns also work, especially for amab people.
Mix gendered accessories! I like fancy earrings and nail polish + a binder and hoodie/sweatpants.
Look as queer as possible- if you're obviously gay, people are going to be more likely to not try and fit you into a gender binary
Let your voice contradict what gender your face might evoke (I have a pretty masculine face, so I often just let my voice be fairly high/feminine when I'm feeling more nonbinary, and someone with a more feminine face might wna too drop their voice)
Use the tips that help you look more like the gender opposite your assigned gender at birth. If you don't follow all of them, you'll end up in a more neutral space.
Experiment! Something will probably end up working out for you. Good luck!
perfect thank you i will definitely be using this guide
Trans people: *exist* Dp: and I took that personally
He's got quite a few problems. I'm less angry with him and more sad and then slightly pissed off that he's trying to make me the bad guy. I literally offered to help him with his algebra. Twice.
i'm just pissed off cause this keeps happening and i don't want him to hurt anyone
Yeah. I don't think he's trying to- he's not actively malicious, just a d**k- but he doesn't understand how his transphobia affects people. He could end up being the cause of someone's suicide
like it's starting to affect me but i'm trying not to let it
I'm sorry :(
Yeah. One of the reasons I took a break from bo a while ago was the internalized transphobia. It's gotten better but people like this have no idea how much they're hurting others. I hope you manage to avoid it
well i'm not going to be able to log on much this summer so that might be a good break for me
Hopefully! I'll miss you but I'm glad you're taking care of your mental health.
yeah and i'll probably have a few chances to log back on and chat
Facts
Bro math help is PRICELESS. you should help me with my precalc. in a more serious tone, I feel you. I'm pissed, but I'm also just....disappointed. in humanity, man.
Humanity sucks. Reject humanity and live the lifestyle of a lizard
This is perfect
i know i just had to bring your words to life
HA i love that
it's so true though, and so aggravating. aaaaaaAááá
