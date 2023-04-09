Not for me, but for those of us who may have questions about this. If there's any transphobia here, I will find the perpetrators and steal their knuckles (beware).

#1 For trans guys/ people trying to look more masculine;

Baggy clothing, especially oversized hoodies

Clench your jaw a bit to make a jaw seem more defined

Good posture = taller = more masculine

Shoulders back and out, but not so much so that it exaggerates ur chest or looks forced

Look forwards instead of down

Manspread like no man has spread before

Act confident!

Use a wider stance, especially when walking

For your voice, relax your throat and then try to speak more deeply. Swallow before doing this (swallowing resets your vocal folds). Tensing up makes your pitch rise and sound more feminine.

If you're very short, using platform shoes may help, as long as they're not very feminine or super noticeable.



Dysphoria is different for everyone but personally I find that painting my nails, especially more feminine colours, gives me dysphoria. I've never had any issues with necklaces/bracelets or earrings tho so that's nice.

#2 For all the lovely closeted people trying to be more feminine, hoodies!

Baggy hoodies will hide your masculine body shape and flat chest.

Also, try and make your hair appear more feminine. Even if it's short, there's still ways to do so.



If you want to paint your nails but want nobody to know, just paint your toenails and wear socks! Then before you take off the socks you can use nail polish remover and nobody will ever know.



Also, peeing sitting down alleviates a lot of my dysphoria even though it doesn't really change anything, idk why. I guess I just see it as more feminine? Idk this one is kinda weird.



Wear unisex clothes. They have a slightly nicer look to them than boy's clothes normally.



Hope this helps somebody :)

#4 I’m cis, but i use this for when i’m feeling dysmorphic. Shower in the dark! so easy! very relaxing actually

#5 For those of you who want to defy the gender binary, here are my tips!



I reccoment short hair or short medium hair, especially with dye (hair dye always looks gay as hell). Genderless hairstyles such as buns also work, especially for amab people.

Mix gendered accessories! I like fancy earrings and nail polish + a binder and hoodie/sweatpants.

Look as queer as possible- if you're obviously gay, people are going to be more likely to not try and fit you into a gender binary

Let your voice contradict what gender your face might evoke (I have a pretty masculine face, so I often just let my voice be fairly high/feminine when I'm feeling more nonbinary, and someone with a more feminine face might wna too drop their voice)

Use the tips that help you look more like the gender opposite your assigned gender at birth. If you don't follow all of them, you'll end up in a more neutral space.

Experiment! Something will probably end up working out for you. Good luck!