3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Most Useful Travel Tips?
Love it or hate it - travel exists. For those that do love it, what do you suggest to those less experienced in it?
This post may include affiliate links.
WEAR GOOD SHOES. I cannot stress this enough, you NEED sneakers or comfy shoes, especially if you're doing a lot of walking. If you haven't, go to a shoe store that has a foot scanner (Fleet Feet does) and get a scan, they can help you find a good shoe from that.
It's also a good idea to go to a podiatrist anyways at some point, so why not before your trip? They can tell you if you need orthotics (which are LIFESAVERS) and see if anything else is wrong.
WEAR. COMFY. SHOES. NOT CUTE SANDALS.
Make sure you have pictures on your phone of all your identity and travel documents, including passport, driving licence, health (or any other) insurance cards etc. etc.
Know the area. A week or so before your trip, do some research. You don't wanna be in LA and not have any idea what to do/where to go