#1

WEAR GOOD SHOES. I cannot stress this enough, you NEED sneakers or comfy shoes, especially if you're doing a lot of walking. If you haven't, go to a shoe store that has a foot scanner (Fleet Feet does) and get a scan, they can help you find a good shoe from that.



It's also a good idea to go to a podiatrist anyways at some point, so why not before your trip? They can tell you if you need orthotics (which are LIFESAVERS) and see if anything else is wrong.



WEAR. COMFY. SHOES. NOT CUTE SANDALS.